Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

After months of competition between 40 million players, the Fortnite World Cup Finals are finally here. The prize pool is obnoxious, the schedule is packed and the players are all ready for years of building forts and flossing on opponents to finally, literally, pay off.

The weekend, set in New York City, features the World Cup Finals Solo and Duo tournaments, a World Cup Creative tournament, a Pro-Am and the Fortnite Fan Festival. After already paying out $10 million during the World Cup Qualifiers, a grand total of $30 million is on the line during the Finals.

All qualified players will win a minimum of $50,000, but the top five winners in the Solo and Duo tournaments will each leave New York with serious cheddar. Of the 100 Solo players, the top five will earn a grand total of $7.95 million, with $3 million going to whoever wins first place. Of the 50 Duos, the top five teams will earn a cumulative $9.4 million, with $3 million to first place.

Friday will feature the World Cup Creative and Pro-Am tournaments, each running for a $3 million prize pool as well as immense bragging rights. The Creative tournament will feature eight teams of four competing in various Fortnite Creative games. Of the global teams, the most popular is probably Ninja's Chicken Champions.

The Pro-Am is also pretty stacked. Featuring musicians such as RL Grime and Marshmello, streamers like TimTheTatman and Nickmercs, and even NBA players like former Orlando Magic teammates Aaron Gordon and Mario Hezonja, the competition is sure to get pretty spicy.

Nothing could be spicier than the World Cup Finals, though. With players ranging from the former FaZe Clan member and most-watched Twitch streamer, Tfue, to a 14-year-old named yung calculator, no one has any idea what to expect.

Joining Tfue as one of the most popular players to qualify—New Jersey's Vivid is looking to add to the $290,000 he has already earned in winnings.

With so much money and pride to be built, glided and sniped over by such a wide array of competitors, the Fortnite World Cup Finals is primed to be must-watch entertainment.

If you couldn't get a ticket to New York, all of the matches will be streamed live by Epic Games on Fortnite's YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as in the game client itself.