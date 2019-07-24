Kevin Byard, Titans Agree to Historic 5-Year Contract Worth Reported $70.5M

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 16: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates his teams win in the final seconds of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Kevin Byard and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday, the team announced

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $70.5 million over five years and makes Byard the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

   

