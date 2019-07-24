Kevin Byard, Titans Agree to Historic 5-Year Contract Worth Reported $70.5M

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Kevin Byard and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday, the team announced.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $70.5 million over five years and makes Byard the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

