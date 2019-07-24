Earl Thomas: 'I Don't Regret' Flipping Middle Finger at Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

File - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) leaves the field after breaking his leg against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Though the league's biggest stars receive hefty signing bonuses, the push for more guaranteed money across the life of contracts has slowly picked up steam over the past few seasons. The contract holdouts by Le'Veon Bell and Thomas during this season put the issue into vivid focus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

It sounds as if Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas would give Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll the middle finger a second time if he had to do things over again.

"I don't regret my decision," Thomas told ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com). "If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don't regret doing that to Pete."

Hensley provided additional context, noting Thomas showed the Seattle sideline his middle finger as he was carted off after suffering a broken leg in a September contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

"I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn't being honest with me," Thomas said.

Thomas signed a four-year deal with Baltimore this offseason but will forever be a Seahawks legend.

He was a critical part of the famed Legion of Boom secondary and helped lead Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowls. It won the Lombardi Trophy once during his tenure that included six Pro Bowl nods, three first-team All-Pro selections and 28 interceptions in nine seasons.

However, things went downhill in his final year.

He tweeted in June 2018 that he would not attend minicamp or team activities unless he was rewarded with a new contract that never came. Thomas still took the field only to suffer the severe injury against the Cardinals in Week 4.

"I think my time just ran out," Thomas said. "Pete and the front office didn't value me like they used to and I just talked to Coach Carroll and he was saying how he was trying to get me in the plans of getting a new contract. But I got hurt the next week. I think I hurt myself too by my actions getting carted off the field."

The safety’s comments add another layer of intrigue to Baltimore’s Week 7 game at Seattle.

The Seahawks fans will surely provide a warm welcome, but there may not be many embraces between Thomas and his former coach.

