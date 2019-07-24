WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

This week's show kicked off with the first semifinal-round match of the NXT Breakout Tournament as Jordan Myles and Angel Garza battled for the right to advance to the finals.

A fast-paced, action-packed opening gave way to a big dropkick by Myles. Garza answered, sending his opponent spine-first into the ring steps and then into the guardrail. Back inside, he grounded Myles and worked over his lower back with a concentrated attack.

Myles fired up, sent Garza face-first into the turnbuckle and unloaded with unforgiving kicks to the chest. A basement dropkick continued his babyface comeback, and a discus clothesline followed.

Garza slowed his opponent's roll with a midair dropkick, but a dead-lift German suplex by a recovered Myles earned him the victory.

Result

Myles defeated Garza

Grade

B+

Analysis

Two things really elevated the quality of this match: Garza's arrogant heel work and Myles firing up late in the match, sparking the comeback that would eventually earn him the victory.

Garza has the facial expressions, body language and confidence necessary to be major player for NXT in the coming years. That was known before this match and was on full display.

Myles, though, has always been an aerial wonder but has not had a ton of opportunities on a major stage to prove he is more. He showed great aggression here, answering the disrespect Garza showed him with a flurry of kicks. That edginess will do him wonders as he chases success in WWE.