WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24
NXT champion Adam Cole will defend his title against Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Toronto on August 10, but before that, the leader of Undisputed Era and Johnny Wrestling determined the stipulations for their Best 2-out-of-3 Falls championship clash in the main event of Wednesday's WWE Network broadcast.
The NXT Breakout Tournament continued with semifinal action, Io Shirai competed for the first time since her heel turn and Keith Lee looked to earn a little attention by battling Damian Priest in singles competition.
Who elevated their statuses with the brand and brightened their stars? In what sort of match will Cole and Gargano compete come TakeOver?
Find out with this recap of the July 24 episode.
NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza
This week's show kicked off with the first semifinal-round match of the NXT Breakout Tournament as Jordan Myles and Angel Garza battled for the right to advance to the finals.
A fast-paced, action-packed opening gave way to a big dropkick by Myles. Garza answered, sending his opponent spine-first into the ring steps and then into the guardrail. Back inside, he grounded Myles and worked over his lower back with a concentrated attack.
Myles fired up, sent Garza face-first into the turnbuckle and unloaded with unforgiving kicks to the chest. A basement dropkick continued his babyface comeback, and a discus clothesline followed.
Garza slowed his opponent's roll with a midair dropkick, but a dead-lift German suplex by a recovered Myles earned him the victory.
Result
Myles defeated Garza
Grade
B+
Analysis
Two things really elevated the quality of this match: Garza's arrogant heel work and Myles firing up late in the match, sparking the comeback that would eventually earn him the victory.
Garza has the facial expressions, body language and confidence necessary to be major player for NXT in the coming years. That was known before this match and was on full display.
Myles, though, has always been an aerial wonder but has not had a ton of opportunities on a major stage to prove he is more. He showed great aggression here, answering the disrespect Garza showed him with a flurry of kicks. That edginess will do him wonders as he chases success in WWE.
Xia Li vs. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair attacked Xia Li from the opening bell, driving her back-first into the corner and clubbing her spine with nasty forearms.
The EST of NXT followed with a Glam Slam and a springboard moonsault. She added a fall-away slam and a squatting vertical suplex.
Belair finished her opponent off moments later for an impressive, one-sided win.
Result
Belair defeated Li
Grade
A
Analysis
Wins and losses should matter. They should drive wrestlers to be better. The losses suffered by Belair at the hands of Mia Yim have done that, making her more intense and aggressive than ever before.
That is the type of character development missing from the main roster but something NXT has delivered fairly consistently under Triple H.
Belair looked outstanding here and is clearly a champion in waiting.
The Velveteen Dream Addresses the NXT Universe
North American champion Velveteen Dream hit the ring to discuss his rivalry with Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong.
He said Strong will learn that he is not big enough to "ride this ride."
The Messiah of the Backbreaker interrupted Dream and laid down a challenge for TakeOver: Toronto. Any further back-and-forth between the rivals was cut off by the return of former United Kingdom champion, "Bruiserweight" Pete Dunne.
Dunne immediately snapped the fingers of Strong and eyed Dream's title, making his intentions abundantly clear. The champion backed down and out of the ring as the fans erupted over the unexpected return of the celebrated Brit.
Grade
A
Analysis
Dream is referring to himself in the third person, a trick that worked for The Rock but only makes him look like a ripoff. He should avoid that in the future because he is too good at this early a stage to generate those types of negative comparisons.
Strong as an opponent for Dream is an excellent choice. As an opposing promo, not so much.
Dunne's return is interesting in that he is clearly being thrown into the mix despite no established history with Dream but plenty with Strong. The dynamics of the characters is strong enough to support a show-stealing Triple Threat in Toronto, though, so that is appreciated from a fan standpoint.
Kacy Catanzaro vs. Io Shirai
Io Shirai wasted little time assaulting Kacy Catanzaro, dropping her with a shotgun dropkick and taking the fight to the former America Ninja Warrior competitor.
Before the pain and punishment could continue, Candice LeRae hit the ring and took the fight to her former friend, avenging the shocking betrayal from a month ago.
LeRae stood tall to close out the segment, a steel chair in-hand.
Result
Shirai defeated Catanzaro via disqualification
Grade
A
Analysis
We desperately needed to see LeRae fight for herself rather than appearing only as Mrs. Johnny Gargano. Her indie resume speaks for itself but thus far in NXT, she has not had the opportunity to be her own woman and excel at the levels so many know she is capable of.
Taking the fight to Shirai, continuing the rivalry born a month ago and setting up an eventual showdown between them is a welcome change.
Shirai bailing to the floor to escape LeRae proves she has no problem attacking with weapons or when least expected but when confronted with the fury of a wronged rival, she has no interested in meeting that fight head-on.
It is another welcome character development from a heel who is, hopefully, more cerebral than cowardly.
Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole Announce Their TakeOver Match Stipulations
In prerecorded videos aired throughout the shows, NXT champion Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano announced the stipulations for the first two falls of their Best 2-Out-of-3 falls match at TakeOver: Toronto.
Gargano cited his recent dances in the gimmick bout for choosing the Street Fight stipulation.
Cole, ever a champion not afraid to showoff his swagger, opted for a straight wrestling match while simultaneously putting over the idea that Undisputed Era will leave the event with all the gold.
Grade
A
Analysis
It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to grade two prerecorded videos but the reasoning behind Cole and Gargano's stipulation choices was solid enough that it gets an 'A'.
Beyond that, these were really just abbreviated promos for a match fans are ready to see take to the ring, no hype necessary.
Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest
Damian Priest's raw athleticism was on display early, as was Keith Lee's unmatched strength as they battled in a heavyweight main event.
A kick to the knee slowed Lee and a discus clothesline by Priest downed him. Two attempts at a vertical clothesline failed but Priest was able to retain control with strikes. He walked the top rope and delivered a cross body block for a near-fall as his confidence built.
Lee mounted a comeback, grabbing hold of Priest's arm and not allowing him to create separation while he unloaded with hard lefts and a big clothesline.
Priest dodged a back elbow, delivered a thrust to the throat and finally executed a falcon arrow for a count of two.
The fight spilled to the floor and as it returned to the squared circle, Priest delivered a knee to the face and attempted a tope con hilo. Lee caught the somersaulting big man in midair, though, and tried for a powerbomb.Priest fought out and sent Lee into the steps.
Back inside, the enigmatic Priest delivered the Reckoning for the hard-fought pinfall victory.
Result
Priest defeated Lee
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a really fun battle of the big men but damn it, it would mean so much more if we knew more about the characters or had any reason to be invested in the match.
There was a hint of Lee's motivations a week ago in a promo in which Lee mentioned not being given the same attention, fan fare and opportunity that other new faces in NXT were. That was not mentioned on commentary or really played up to any extent here, though.
Priest, on the other hand, has had zero character development beyond vignettes that made him look like a Baron Corbin fan boy meshed with Brandon Lee's Eric Draven from The Crow. What is his deal? Why is he the way he is? Why should anyone care.
Mauro Ranallo mentioned at the close of the broadcast that fans will be talking about Priest after this win. If they are, it's probably about the complete lack of any discernible character traits.
That is a shame because, as both Priest and Punishment Martinez, he very clearly has the aura to be a star. NXT management has to do better because right now, he's just a guy on a roster full of them.