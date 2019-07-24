Redskins' Jay Gruden Roasts Josh Norman When Asked About CB Jumping over a Bull

Redskins' Jay Gruden Roasts Josh Norman When Asked About CB Jumping over a BullJuly 24, 2019
While some in the Washington organization may have been concerned seeing cornerback Josh Norman jumping over bulls in Spain this offseason, head coach Jay Gruden wasn't too worried.
And it's all because of the defensive back's play style.
Gruden was asked on Wednesday about Norman's summer adventure, and he used that as an opportunity to jokingly take a shot at the 2015 Pro Bowler: "I knew the bull wouldn't hit him. He avoids contact."
Megan Plain @MeganPlain
Redskins coach Jay Gruden roasts Josh Norman, who jumped a bull in Spain during the offseason. #SkinsCamp “I knew the bull wouldn’t hit him. He avoids contact.” https://t.co/TgFJEJNLci https://t.co/WpTVrCoHnA
Zing.
When asked by Rich Eisen earlier this month as to why he opted to participate in such a risky activity, Norman said he was just looking to live life to the fullest:
B/R Gridiron @brgridiron
Josh Norman on why he jumped over a bull: "Modern-day gladiator...It came straight at me, so I charged back at it" Man is fearless 😅 (via @RichEisenShow, @brlive) https://t.co/o5G9pLN6ib
Of course, had Norman been injured, there could have been some unfortunate consequences. Not only would it have put the team in a tough spot on the field, but it could have put the 31-year-old's future earnings in jeopardy. He is under contract for $10.8 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.
