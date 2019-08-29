Browns RB Kareem Hunt Has Surgery on Sports Hernia Injury; 4-6 Week Recovery

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss the team's preseason finale Thursday night after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia injury earlier in the day, the Browns announced.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that a four to six-week recovery is expected, while the team noted that "a full recovery is anticipated prior to his return to action in Week 10 of the regular season."

Hunt was already set to spend the Browns' first eight games serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Kansas City Chiefs released him Nov. 30 after TMZ released video evidence of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel hallway in February 2018.

He signed to a one-year contract with the Browns this February.

The 24-year-old running back had previously been placed on the non-football injury list July 24. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the injury happened while Hunt was working out ahead of Browns' training camp.

Following that, he played in the Browns' last two preseason games, recording seven carries for 17 yards between them.

Cleveland's primary back is Nick Chubb, excelled as a rookie for the Browns last season, appearing in all 16 games and tallying 996 yards and eight touchdowns on 192 rushes.

