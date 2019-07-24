Cowboys News: Jason Garrett Anticipates Ezekiel Elliott Will Report Amid Rumors

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he expects running back Ezekiel Elliott to travel with the team to California on Thursday as it prepares to open training camp.

"Yeah, we anticipate that," Garrett told reporters. "I've heard nothing different on that."

Elliott's status for the start of camp has come under question as he seeks a new deal. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported last week the fourth-year rusher had "privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.