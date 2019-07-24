Cowboys News: Jason Garrett Anticipates Ezekiel Elliott Will Report Amid Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Jason Garrett greets Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he expects running back Ezekiel Elliott to travel with the team to California on Thursday as it prepares to open training camp.

"Yeah, we anticipate that," Garrett told reporters. "I've heard nothing different on that."

Elliott's status for the start of camp has come under question as he seeks a new deal. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported last week the fourth-year rusher had "privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Julio Says He Might Mess Around and Get 3K

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio Says He Might Mess Around and Get 3K

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Contenders Who Could Sign Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Contenders Who Could Sign Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Pre-Camp Cowboys Roster Projection

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Pre-Camp Cowboys Roster Projection

    Shane Carter
    via Inside The Star

    Cowboys Will Sign QB Taryn Christion

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Will Sign QB Taryn Christion

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk