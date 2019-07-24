USA Women's National Team to Play 2 Games vs. Portugal on World Cup Victory Tour

USA Women's National Team to Play 2 Games vs. Portugal on World Cup Victory TourJuly 24, 2019
JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images
Ain't no party like a World Cup party 'cause a World Cup party don't stop.
The U.S. Women's National Team announced Wednesday that their Victory Tour will snake through Philadelphia and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 respectively for two matches against Portugal.
The Victory Tour will begin at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California—where the U.S. won its first ever Women's World Cup—against the Republic of Ireland on Aug. 3.
Locations and opponents for the remaining Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 dates have yet to be revealed.
The U.S. claimed back-to-back World Cups, and the program's fourth overall, by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in France on July 7.
