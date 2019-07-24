USA Women's National Team to Play 2 Games vs. Portugal on World Cup Victory Tour

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 24, 2019

Members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade with their trophy for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. - Tens of thousands of fans are poised to pack the streets of New York on Wednesday to salute the World Cup-winning US women's team in a ticker-tape parade. Four years after roaring fans lined the route of Lower Manhattan's fabled
JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Ain't no party like a World Cup party 'cause a World Cup party don't stop.

The U.S. Women's National Team announced Wednesday that their Victory Tour will snake through Philadelphia and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 respectively for two matches against Portugal. 

The Victory Tour will begin at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California—where the U.S. won its first ever Women's World Cup—against the Republic of Ireland on Aug. 3.

Locations and opponents for the remaining Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 dates have yet to be revealed. 

The U.S. claimed back-to-back World Cups, and the program's fourth overall, by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in France on July 7. 

