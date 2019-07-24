Video: Titans' Taylor Lewan Says He's Suspended 4 Games for Failed Drug Test

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan announced that he's been suspended by the NFL for four games after failing a drug test for a banned supplement:

As he explained in the emotional video, he passed a polygraph test that said he didn't knowingly take the substance.

"I want everyone to know I would never take the supplement knowingly and I've never cheated the game and I never will," he said.

However, he did also take responsibility for not being aware of what he put in his body.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 28-year-old has not officially been suspended yet, however. Although his "A" sample tested positive, his "B" sample is still pending.

A first-round pick in 2014, Lewan has started every game he has played over the past four years while missing just two total games in this span.

He has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections while becoming one of the most reliable left tackles in the NFL.

This allowed him to earn a new five-year, $80 million extension last offseason, which was the highest ever contract for an offensive lineman at the time.

Tennessee's offensive line will take a significant hit if Lewan is indeed suspended, especially with fellow tackle Jack Conklin coming in as a relative unknown after returning from a torn ACL.

The addition of Rodger Saffold at guard will help the overall unit, but the team will likely have to rely upon backup Dennis Kelly.