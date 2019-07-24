Video: Titans' Taylor Lewan Says He's Suspended 4 Games for Failed Drug Test

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans looks to the sidelines during a game against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan announced that he's been suspended by the NFL for four games after failing a drug test for a banned supplement:

As he explained in the emotional video, he passed a polygraph test that said he didn't knowingly take the substance. 

"I want everyone to know I would never take the supplement knowingly and I've never cheated the game and I never will," he said.

However, he did also take responsibility for not being aware of what he put in his body.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 28-year-old has not officially been suspended yet, however. Although his "A" sample tested positive, his "B" sample is still pending.

A first-round pick in 2014, Lewan has started every game he has played over the past four years while missing just two total games in this span.

He has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections while becoming one of the most reliable left tackles in the NFL.

This allowed him to earn a new five-year, $80 million extension last offseason, which was the highest ever contract for an offensive lineman at the time.

Tennessee's offensive line will take a significant hit if Lewan is indeed suspended, especially with fellow tackle Jack Conklin coming in as a relative unknown after returning from a torn ACL.

The addition of Rodger Saffold at guard will help the overall unit, but the team will likely have to rely upon backup Dennis Kelly.

Related

    Here is what you need to know to go to Titans open practices

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Here is what you need to know to go to Titans open practices

    Mary Hance
    via The Tennessean

    Could the Titans Have an Instant Star in A.J. Brown?

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Could the Titans Have an Instant Star in A.J. Brown?

    Crissy Froyd
    via Titans Wire

    Re-Grading Biggest FA Moves

    Hindsight is 20/20 for the 10 biggest contracts of the summer

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Re-Grading Biggest FA Moves

    Hindsight is 20/20 for the 10 biggest contracts of the summer

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Packers to Cut Mike Daniels

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Packers to Cut Mike Daniels

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report