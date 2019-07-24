Latest on Eric Bischoff at WWE SmackDown, Moxley vs. Omega, Lacey vs. Alundra

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bischoff Transitions into SD Executive Director Role

Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live was Eric Bischoff's first as SmackDown executive director, according to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

Bischoff reportedly sat in on production meetings and spent "a lot of time with members of the WWE creative team." Otherwise, SmackDown reportedly ran in the same manner as usual.

WWE announced in June that Bischoff and Paul Heyman would be taking over as the executive directors of SmackDown and Raw, respectively. While Heyman was already on the payroll, WWE brought Bischoff in to provide an outside perspective.

Although Heyman seemingly has a significant creative impact on Raw, it is unclear if Bischoff will serve in a similar capacity on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported last week that Bischoff would "not necessarily" provide "creative ideas" for SmackDown.

Bischoff responded to reports regarding his role on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Robert Gunier) and said: "Anything that's been written and reported so far has been wrong in terms of what my role actually is, and what it will be, and when my start date will be."

The former WCW president confirmed that he has made the move to Stamford, Connecticut, to be close to WWE headquarters, which suggests he is set to have a hands-on role within the blue brand moving forward.

Moxley Cuts Promo on Omega on Road to All Out

On Episode 2 of Road to All Out on Wednesday, Jon Moxley discussed his upcoming All Out match against Kenny Omega:

A serious and focused Moxley called Omega "myth" and "legend," and put over his in-ring ability in the process. The former Dean Ambrose also noted that while Omega was putting on five-star classics in Japan, he was "hitting people in the face with cream pies" in WWE.

Moxley opined that Omega views him as a joke, but asserted: "It's not going to be the least bit funny when I break your f---ing jaw."

At Double or Nothing in May, Moxley made his AEW debut by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their main event match.

Moxley's debut match for AEW was a win over Joey Janela at Fyter Fest, after which Omega attacked him. Since then, Moxley has been dominating the G1 Climax 29 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Omega vs. Moxley will be a headline match at All Out that needs to deliver in order for the show to be considered a success, and Moxley is seemingly dead set on assuring that happens.

Evans, Blayze Trade Insults on Twitter

Following Monday's Raw Reunion show, Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter.

It started when Evans referred to the legends as "nasties," which led to Blayze firing back a personal retort:

Evans then painted her military service and lifestyle in a more positive light than Blayze did:

After a few more exchanges, Evans tweeted the following:

Blayze didn't take kindly to it and called for The Lady to act with more class:

Evans fired the final shot by discussing how much she enjoys getting under the skin of WWE's legends:

On the heels of a lengthy feud with Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch, Evans is awaiting her next program. WWE seemingly has big plans for her since she was part of the Extreme Rules main event, as she teamed with Baron Corbin against Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Blayze has been out of the game for several years, but she was the face of WWE's women's division from 1993-1995, when the company attempted to revive the division.

Although it is a time period that is often forgotten in the history of women's wrestling, Blayze was undoubtedly a forerunner to the successful female wrestlers of today.

Blayze last competed in a legitimate match at Evolution in October, when she was part of the women's battle royal, so perhaps it is still possible for her and Evans to settle things in the ring.

