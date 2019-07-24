Cam Newton Will Have 'Pitch Count' at Panthers Camp After Shoulder Surgery

NELL REDMOND/Associated Press

As Cam Newton works his way back from shoulder surgery, the Carolina Panthers quarterback will be on a "pitch count" during training camp, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday.

Despite the limitations, Rivera said the team believes Newton is "ready to roll."

Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 regular season because of a shoulder injury after a sharp decline over the final month of the season. The Panthers finished with a 7-9 record after a 6-2 start to the year.

The quarterback then underwent an arthroscopic procedure in January.

In June, he was cleared to throw at the team's minicamp.

"Cam's confidence level is up because he's pain-free," head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said, per Max Henson of the team's official site. "He feels good about where he is right now—but we're not done. This is one more step in our process as we get him ready for 2019."

While the team will limit his throwing during training camp, it appears to be a precaution as he gets ready for the 2019 season.

When healthy, Newton is one of the most impactful players in the NFL. The 2015 MVP has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his eight years in the NFL and has rushed for over 500 rushing yards six times.

The Panthers will hope he can remain on the field to keep the squad competitive in the NFC South.

If Newton cannot play, Taylor Heinicke and rookie Will Grier should see more playing time.