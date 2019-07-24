AEW on TNT Official Start Date Revealed with Hype Trailer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday that its television show will debut on TNT on Oct. 2 and air weekly every Wednesday night:

AEW also tweeted a hype video in anticipation of the first episode:

An official name for the show has yet to be announced, but the debut episode will air just over one month after the All Out pay-per-view emanates from Chicago on Aug. 31.

WarnerMedia added that the show will air for two hours from 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET every week with the first episode taking place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW will tour the nation with the show occurring at a different venue each week, much like WWE's Raw and SmackDown Live.

AEW's debut on TNT will come two nights before SmackDown Live's first episode on Fox after making the move from USA Network.

WarnerMedia and AEW went public with their partnership in May ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In addition to the weekly TNT show, it was announced that AEW-related content would stream on B/R Live.

Since that announcement, Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen have all streamed on B/R Live. All Out will be available on the platform as well.

The first episode of AEW's weekly show will likely build on the events of All Out, which will feature a grudge match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, as well as a bout between Chris Jericho and Adam "Hangman" Page to determine the first AEW World champion.

Plans are also in place to crown AEW Tag Team and Women's champions, and the TNT show will give the company a platform to feature those divisions.

When AEW makes its debut Oct. 2, it will become the first wrestling company to air weekly program in TNT since WCW was purchased by WWE in 2001.