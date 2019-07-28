Jon Moxley Beats Tetsuya Naito in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley remained undefeated in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 29 with a victory over Tetsuya Naito at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday.

Moxley and Naito battled back and forth in a match that included the use of a steel chair, but it was ultimately Moxley who hit Naito with the Death Rider to seal the victory. NJPW World provided some highlights from the main event:

The American is now a perfect 5-0 in Block B following wins over Taichi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi and Naito.

Meanwhile, Naito has surprisingly struggled to a 2-3 mark, after losing to Toru Yano, Taichi and Moxley.

It can be argued that Moxley vs. Naito was the most highly anticipated match of the entire tournament since they are two of the biggest stars in NJPW and had never met before.

Essentially every Moxley match is new and fresh from the fans' perspective, and his G1 run has been one of the most interesting things in wrestling since he has faced so many different styles of opponents.

In addition to all-out brawls against the likes of Ishii, Moxley has shown he can get the job done in more technically based bouts as well, such as his clash with Takagi.

Sunday marked an encounter between two unique performers. Moxley is an intense brawler willing to put his body and opponent through anything, while Naito is heralded as "tranquilo" who usually relies on his remarkable in-ring acumen and instincts to succeed.

Entering the G1, Moxley and Naito were considered the two likeliest candidates to win Block B. They are the IWGP United States and IWGP intercontinental champions, respectively, and both would be ideal opponents for IWGP heavyweight titleholder Kazuchika Okada.

Sunday's contest was especially big for Naito since a win would have helped him close the gap on Moxley, but the loss has essentially destroyed his chances of winning the block.

With a 5-0 mark, the 33-year-old is in firm control of his own destiny, while Naito likely has to win out and get some help in the form of other wrestlers beating Moxley.

Naito's next match will come against Juice Robinson in a must-win scenario in Fukuoka, Japan, on Thursday, while Moxley will look to improve to 6-0 when he faces Yano.

