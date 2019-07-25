Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: 2019 ICC Preview, TV Schedule and Live Stream

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will reignite their bitter rivalry when they clash at MetLife Stadium in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Friday.

La Liga giants will collide in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with both Real and Atletico still seeking their first wins in this competition. Los Blancos edged Arsenal via penalties after drawing 2-2 on Tuesday, when Atleti saw out a goalless draw against Guadalajara before winning 5-4 from the spot.

Aside from the fact they face a Madrid derby, this will be Real's last ICC fixture and their penultimate pre-season game, giving Zinedine Zidane's side all the more motivation to have a good showing.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is unbeaten in pre-season after two games and is yet to see his side concede after a major summer rebuild, a trend he'll hope to maintain against steeper opposition.

Date: Friday, July 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. BST (Sat., July 27)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), ESPN (U.S.), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Odds

Real Madrid:

Draw:

Atletico Madrid:

Preview

Real will strive for improvement after a bumpy start to their pre-season, losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich before being forced to respond from two goals down against the Gunners.

Brazilian Rodrygo Goes is the only one of Zidane's new signings to get a goal thus far in their pre-season preparations. Luka Jovic scored 27 goals on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt last season, and BT Sport recently reminded of what he's capable of as he searches for his maiden Real goal:

Marco Asensio will have no involvement on Friday or for the "majority of the season" after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee against Arsenal, per BBC Sport.

Manager Zidane was recently forced to deny he had disrespected Gareth Bale while saying the winger would be sold, per BBC Sport. Zidane said after the result that their plans were unaffected despite the Welshman coming on to score against Arsenal and Asensio suffering a serious injury, per sportswriter Sacha Pisani:



Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Asensio's injury could end their hopes of signing Dani Ceballos on loan, suggesting he could have a more prominent place in Zidane's plans, per journalist Mark Mann-Bryans:

Los Rojiblancos have had an even greater summer overhaul. Veterans Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Juanfran and Antoine Griezmann left the club and were replaced by Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix, respectively.

Atletico also brought in forward Ivan Saponjic and defender Felipe from Benfica and Porto, each of whom scored on their debut in a 3-0 win over Numancia.

Felix cost a reported €126 million is a doubt to feature against Real. He was withdrawn 26 minutes into the win over Numancia and was absent from the squad that draw against Guadalajara, via Eleven Sports:

Atletico's fans will hope the club's record signing has many a memorable moment against Los Blancos in store for him at the Wanda Metropolitano, while the MetLife audience just wants to sample a taste.