Browns Rumors: RB Duke Johnson Will Report to Camp Despite Trade Request

Running back Duke Johnson will reportedly report to Cleveland Browns training camp Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Johnson has been firm in his stance that he wants to be traded on the heels of the Browns signing running back Kareem Hunt to work in tandem with starter Nick Chubb.

The 25-year-old Johnson has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Browns since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2015 draft.

