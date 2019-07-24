Browns Rumors: RB Duke Johnson Will Report to Camp Despite Trade Request

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Running back Duke Johnson will reportedly report to Cleveland Browns training camp Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Johnson has been firm in his stance that he wants to be traded on the heels of the Browns signing running back Kareem Hunt to work in tandem with starter Nick Chubb.

The 25-year-old Johnson has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Browns since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2015 draft.

              

