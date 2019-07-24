Report: Manchester United Set Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku Transfer Deadline

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly told Inter Milan they have a week to match their £75 million valuation of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer, with the Serie A side keen to bring in the forward. However, the two clubs have not yet come to an agreement.

According to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror, United have decided to give Inter seven days to get the deal done, thus giving them time to find a replacement for the former Everton and Chelsea man.

"They will not sanction the departure of any senior player unless the deal gives them ample time to recruit a replacement. So while United are willing to let Lukaku go to Inter—if the price is right—the Italians must come up with the cash according to a timetable that suits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's needs."

It's noted that Lukaku wants to leave the club and United have already turned down a bid of £54 million for the 26-year-old.

Per James Robson of the Evening Standard, Lukaku has not played a part in the club's pre-season yet due to injury, and he trained alone ahead of Thursday's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup:

Lukaku has spent the last two seasons at United and has endured a mixed time. After a bright start to his Red Devils career, the Belgian has been too inconsistent in his general play, albeit he's regularly chipped in with goals.

Per Sky Sports Premier League, the striker isn't bettered by many in the top flight when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net:

Still, it appears Solskjaer is keen to operate with a more mobile player at the point of the attack, which will be crucial if he's to implement a high-pressing style. It's why Marcus Rashford was the man tasked with leading the line at times last term instead of Lukaku.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette wants to see the forward move on as quickly as possible so United can focus on other transfers:

For Inter, it appears as though United have made themselves clear when it comes to Lukaku. Given manager Antonio Conte has already made it known that Mauro Icardi won't be part of his plans, they would benefit from the addition of another goalscorer.

Lukaku will surely be keen to work under Conte given his reputation as one of the best managers in the game. It will be intriguing to see if Inter rate Lukaku highly enough to match the massive asking price placed on him.