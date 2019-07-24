Report: Manchester United Set Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku Transfer Deadline

Report: Manchester United Set Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku Transfer DeadlineJuly 24, 2019
Manchester United have reportedly told Inter Milan they have a week to match their £75 million valuation of Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgium international has been linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer, with the Serie A side keen to bring in the forward. However, the two clubs have not yet come to an agreement.
According to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror, United have decided to give Inter seven days to get the deal done, thus giving them time to find a replacement for the former Everton and Chelsea man.
"They will not sanction the departure of any senior player unless the deal gives them ample time to recruit a replacement. So while United are willing to let Lukaku go to Inter—if the price is right—the Italians must come up with the cash according to a timetable that suits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's needs."
It's noted that Lukaku wants to leave the club and United have already turned down a bid of £54 million for the 26-year-old.
Per James Robson of the Evening Standard, Lukaku has not played a part in the club's pre-season yet due to injury, and he trained alone ahead of Thursday's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup:
James Robson @jamesrobsonES
Lukaku misses out again. Did plenty of running today - just not with the rest of team #mufc https://t.co/ccQdW2HacD
Lukaku has spent the last two seasons at United and has endured a mixed time. After a bright start to his Red Devils career, the Belgian has been too inconsistent in his general play, albeit he's regularly chipped in with goals.
Per Sky Sports Premier League, the striker isn't bettered by many in the top flight when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
His goal record is unquestionable as he enters the prime years of his career - so why are the top clubs not desperate to sign Romelu Lukaku?
Still, it appears Solskjaer is keen to operate with a more mobile player at the point of the attack, which will be crucial if he's to implement a high-pressing style. It's why Marcus Rashford was the man tasked with leading the line at times last term instead of Lukaku.
Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette wants to see the forward move on as quickly as possible so United can focus on other transfers:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
Once Maguire is complete, #MUFC need to get Lukaku sold. He doesn't fit at Utd. £70-80m would be an acceptable fee. Then sign Fernandes and Pepe, and suddenly, this looks like a squad that can compete. Keep Pogba for one more year if possible. This would represent a good window.
For Inter, it appears as though United have made themselves clear when it comes to Lukaku. Given manager Antonio Conte has already made it known that Mauro Icardi won't be part of his plans, they would benefit from the addition of another goalscorer.
Lukaku will surely be keen to work under Conte given his reputation as one of the best managers in the game. It will be intriguing to see if Inter rate Lukaku highly enough to match the massive asking price placed on him.
SMS Could Cost $111M in Total
Including agent fees and bonuses