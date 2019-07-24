Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Paul Pogba Fan Backlash, Manchester United Transfers

Di Yin//International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't expect the club's supporters to react negatively to Paul Pogba following a summer of transfer speculation.

The Red Devils star has spoken about the desire to take on a new challenge this season, while his agent Mino Raiola has also said he's trying to negotiate a possible Old Trafford exit, with Real Madrid and Juventus both linked to the France international.

Solskjaer was asked at a press conference on Wednesday whether the United supporters will be unhappy with Pogba following the public declarations regarding an exit, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

"No [concerns]," he said. "Of course, there will be a small minority [of naysayers]. Me and the players will testify he's not been a problem. We're just grateful when he performs as he does."

Pogba is part of the United squad in Shanghai for the International Champions Cup. The Red Devils will face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

So far in pre-season, Pogba has performed well. The club's Twitter account shared the following clip of some of the side's best moments from the win against Inter Milan, in which the France international features prominently:

Although Pogba was productive in the Premier League last season—he scored 13 goals and set up nine—he continues to divide opinion among the United supporters.

While a number of key players have been linked with summer exits at United, the club are also looking at big-name incoming acquisitions. According to Jackson, the Red Devils are still interested in signing Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Solskjaer said he isn't in a hurry to get new faces through the door, though, having already acquired Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

"I believe in these players," he said. "I’m sure we could do well [without]. We’ve played well and had some good results in pre-season but it’s also about finding the way we want to play and get the team gelling."

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar thinks it's important the Red Devils move to bring in some new faces, especially in the midfield positions:

Football writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz is worried by the comments from the United manager:

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from a forgetful 2018-19. Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho after the latter steered United to their worst Premier League start, and while the Norwegian began his tenure well, the Old Trafford club finished down in sixth spot in the Premier League.

While Wan-Bissaka and James add a freshness to the squad, if United are going to improve on last season's finish, it feels key that they keep Pogba and make another couple of savvy acquisitions.