Kieran Tierney to Arsenal 'Is Not Happening,' Says Celtic Boss Neil Lennon

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has shut down talk of left-back Kieran Tierney joining Arsenal this summer.

Per Goal, the Gunners' pursuit of the Scot has seen them make several bids, the most recent of which was £25 million, but they have all been turned down.

Lennon gave the latest on the situation:

"The deal, as far as I'm aware, is not happening. We are delighted about that and it's just a question of appeasing his mind now.

"As far as I am aware, it is finished. I don't know if Arsenal are going to meet our valuation. So it is basically as you were."

What could give Arsenal supporters some hope is that Lennon added the saga "may rumble on" and that "until the window closes, we can't relax, and I'm sure Kieran can't either."

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported the Gunners are still hoping to agree on a deal with the Scottish champions:

Tierney, who only turned 22 in June, has already achieved a great deal with Celtic:

In 170 appearances, he has contributed 37 assists and eight goals, showcasing his ability to contribute going forward.

He is perhaps even stronger when it comes to the defensive side of the game, though, which will be particularly useful for Arsenal as Sead Kolasinac has failed to convince in that area.

Tierney is a leader, too, having already donned the captain's armband at Celtic. Leadership is a quality that has perhaps been lacking on the pitch for Arsenal in recent years, so he'd have much to offer in north London beyond his impressive playing ability.

It's clear the Gunners aren't going to be able to secure him cheaply, though, and that will likely be a sticking point for the Premier League outfit as they have relatively little to spend this summer and multiple positions in need of improvement.