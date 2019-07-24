Barcelona Reportedly Close to Signing Real Betis' Junior Firpo

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 19: Junior Firpo of Real Betis during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Betis Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 19, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race to sign Real Betis' Junior Firpo. 

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the two sides are nearing an agreement on a €27 million move for the wing-back, putting Barca ahead of Real Madrid in terms of securing his signature.

Firpo, 22, would be a back-up for Jordi Alba on the left.

Although he's not quite as quick as Alba, he has similar attacking instincts:

He's also got the endurance and physicality to get up and down the flank tirelessly over the course of 90 minutes.

His forays up field returned three goals and five assists in 29 matches in all competitions last season, and his performances made him a key player for Betis.

Firpo was born in the Dominican Republic but represented Spain earlier in the summer at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, helping La Rojita win the tournament.

As football writer Kiyan Sobhani observed, the opposition struggled to contain him:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt noted his fitness issues last season but also thinks he could become a phenomenal player:

There's still room for Firpo to improve, particularly when it comes to his final ball, but he looks ready to make the step up to a higher-profile side.

Alba is only 30, so he has plenty of time left in him at the top level. In the long term, Firpo could be a smart choice to succeed him, but in the meantime he can provide cover that will help keep Alba fresh for the most important periods of the season.

