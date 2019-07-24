Niko Kovac: Bayern Munich 'Working Very Hard' to Sign 'Dream Player' Leroy Sane

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has said the club "will do everything" to secure the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer.

The Germany international has been linked with a switch to the Bundesliga giants as of late, with a number of key figures on and off the field at the Allianz Arena talking up a possible transfer.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win over AC Milan to Bild, Kovac was also candid about the Munich club's interest in the player and outlined how desperate the club is to make the transfer happen, per James Westwood of Goal:

"Our bosses have shown him a clear plan. We are very focused. Leroy knows what to expect here, and when a player with such capacity comes to FC Bayern, he knows his job.

"You can see that the transfer is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realise this transfer. We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that."

As Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 relayed, reports from Germany have suggested Bayern are ready to intensify their interest in the winger:

Per Goal's Ronan Murphy, with reported Bayern target Callum Hudson-Odoi set to sign a new contract at Chelsea, it appears as though they will focus on the City man going forward:

Sane has excelled overall since arriving at City in the summer of 2016, although in the latter stages of the previous campaign, manager Pep Guardiola opted against using him in some of the team's biggest games.

The winger is direct when in possession and that does mean he can lose the ball frequently. For Guardiola, who demands that all of his players look after the ball, you sense that trait may be frustrating.

However, the 23-year-old terrifies opposition defences with his speed, physicality and close control, while when he does venture into the final third he tends to be productive:

City are blessed with quality in the wide areas. In addition to Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva are all available to Guardiola, giving the coach many different options; being able to call upon those players was key in the team clinching a domestic treble last season.

However, while the trio mentioned all enjoy cutting inside, Sane hugs the touchline and makes devastating runs from wide positions. Losing him would be a huge blow to City as such.

Bayern don't appear to be relenting in their interest for the player, though, with numerous important figures at the club happy to speak openly about their desire to sign him. Even so, at this stage of the summer, City surely wouldn't entertain any offer for such a key member of their squad.