Brendan Rodgers 'Very Relaxed' over Harry Maguire Amid Manchester United Rumours

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said he is "very relaxed" over Harry Maguire's future despite continued transfer rumours regarding a possible switch to Manchester United.

The England defender has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, although as of yet the Red Devils have been unable to agree a deal with the Foxes.

Maguire was Leicester's captain for the 3-0 friendly win over Cambridge United on Tuesday. Following the game, Rodgers was asked about the ongoing transfer buzz surrounding his star defender, per Gerard Brand of Sky Sports.

"We're very relaxed," said the former Liverpool and Celtic boss. "The clubs that have spoken to Leicester have not met any valuation that the club has put on him, so at this moment in time he's very much a Leicester player, and you can see where his concentration is, and it's very much here."

Rodgers was also asked whether Maguire had made it known he would like to move on. "That's not really for me to say," he said. "I'm quite relaxed. It's all 'what if?' At this moment in time there's nothing there that is going to tempt the club at all. The club don't need to sell, the club don't want to sell."

It was reported recently by Sky Sports that Maguire is keen for the move to United to happen because he wants to follow in the footsteps of iconic defenders like Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford.

In addition to wearing the armband on Tuesday, Maguire also opened the scoring for the Foxes:

Despite Rodgers' words, reports have indicated a transfer may get done. Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail thinks the England international will ultimately end up a United player:

Meanwhile, it was reported by B/R's Dean Jones that the Red Devils and Leicester are getting closer to agreeing a fee for the defender:

The Red Devils have already strengthened their options in defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka arriving from Crystal Palace. For manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Maguire would arguably do the same.

United lacked consistency and balance last season. Maguire is durable, dependable and brings qualities—most notably aggression, physicality and composure on the ball—that the team lacks.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks it's imperative United bring in a defender of his ilk:

Leicester will be hoping to challenge the Red Devils this season having spent big this summer. As such, their reluctance to sell Maguire to United is understandable, especially with the Premier League season just 16 days away.

However, it would appear Maguire is keen on making the move, and United still remain interested in him despite Leicester's valuation. As such, there's likely a lot more to come in this transfer saga.