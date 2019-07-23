Yankees Trade Rumors: Robbie Ray Among Potential Targets at Deadline

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have reportedly reached out to the Arizona Diamondbacks about pitcher Robbie Ray "in recent days," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi had written early last week that Ray was drawing interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros. He also provided context to Ray's appeal:

"The increased demand for Ray can be explained by two key factors. Unlike Bumgarner, who would be a second-half rental, Ray carries value beyond the end of this year. Ray is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. While concern persists over Ray's National League-most 56 walks, he strikes out 2.5 more batters per nine innings than Bumgarner (11.8 to 9.3)."

Ray has been in Arizona since 2015. This season, the 27-year-old southpaw leads the National League with 22 starts in which he has posted a 9-6 record, 3.95 ERA and 1.309 WHIP.

