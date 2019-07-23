Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Set for WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens are headed for a showdown at SummerSlam in Toronto on Aug. 11.

Owens issued the challenge and McMahon accepted Tuesday night on SmackDown Live:

The pair last faced off at Hell in a Cell 2017. Owens prevailed when Sami Zayn unexpectedly arrived and aided his former rival.

This time, the roles have reversed between Owens and McMahon. While Owens is operating in more of a gray area, WWE is clearly positioning him as the good guy against McMahon, who's attempting to be the heel authority figure his father perfected two decades ago.

One could question the utility of continuing to use McMahon in high-profile singles bouts. At 49, he's no longer a dynamic in-ring performer, and fans can only see the same death-defying spots from him so many times before they lose their impact.

But if McMahon was going to be involved in SummerSlam regardless, Owens is a sensible opponent.

Feuding with McMahon, the commissioner of SmackDown Live, will further assert Owens as a rebel on the blue brand. Being involved with a member of the McMahon family also adds another reference to Stone Cold Steve Austin, something which WWE appears to be making a concerted effort to push after Owens adopted the Stunner as his finisher.