Samoa Joe and 5 Midcard Stars Who Deserve to Win WWE Championship Title in 2019

Credit: WWE.com

One year ago, it would have been difficult buy Kofi Kingston as a believable WWE champion, but to the company's credit, it has done an exceptional job of making him look strong at every turn since he beat Daniel Bryan for the title in a match for the ages at WrestleMania 35.

From Kevin Owens to Dolph Ziggler to Samoa Joe, Kingston has knocked off everyone who has stepped up to challenge him for the prestigious prize. At SummerSlam, he will face his toughest opposition to date in Randy Orton and get the chance to wrap up their decade-long rivalry once and for all.

They have had a fun feud, but it's clear Orton is the wrong person to dethrone Kingston. It's safe to assume Kingston's reign will come to an end before 2019 is over, but how it concludes is anyone's guess.

With such a wide variety of talent to choose from on the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters, there is a lengthy list of individuals who would be fit to succeed him in that role. Meanwhile, Kingston might even benefit from going back into chase mode sometime soon and having a real rival he can do his best work with.

Granted, not everyone in WWE can be pushed to the top simultaneously, but these five incredibly skilled Superstars could undoubtedly be utilized better and would be amazing to see with the gold in their grasp.