Chiefs' Andy Reid on Offseason Activities: 'I Attacked a Couple Chile Rellenos'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 24, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks to players during NFL football rookie minicamp Monday, May 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Andy Reid is feeling spicy. 

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach was asked by reporters Tuesday if he has done "anything fun or exotic" during the NFL offseason.

"I attacked a couple Chile rellenos," Reid responded perfectly.

Very on-brand for the veteran coach. 

The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain relayed in March that Reid had called Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy following the Chiefs' heartbreaking AFC Championship Game loss in January to the New England Patriots. Nagy's Bears had already lost in the NFC Wild Card Round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Aw man, we just both need a cheeseburger," Reid told Nagy.

Jokes aside, the Chiefs opened training camp Tuesday. Reid told reporters he's "fired up" for his 21st training camp as an NFL coach, per ChiefsDigest.com's Matt Derrick.

The Chile relleno may have something to do with Reid feeling that way. 

