WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 23

Credit: WWE.com

A recap of Monday's Raw Reunion special kicked off this week's edition of Miz TV, with special guest Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid drew an enormous reaction as he joined The Hollywood A-Lister in the squared circle. Miz wasted little time asking his guest his take on the argument that Raw Reunion took opportunities away from younger Superstars. Michaels admitted to having been in those shoes before but also admitted having a ton of fun with his buddies at the show.

Dolph Ziggler interrupted the proceedings and said that if he ever becomes one of those "happy to be there" guys, he should be put out of his misery. Ziggler said it was embarrassing to watch Michaels and the other legends trot out to the ring and wave to the crowd.

Michaels admitted embarrassment, but not as much embarrassment as working an entire career just to be known as a second-rate Shawn Michaels.

Ziggler ranted on Michaels until Miz interjected himself and dared his longtime friend to do something about it rather than complaining and whining.

A scuffle ensued, Miz got knocked down and in the confusion, Ziggler dropped Michaels with a superkick before hightailing it up the ramp.

Grade

B

Analysis

Michaels is a jedi of the squared circle, a virtuoso performer who can take even the weakest material and make it infinitely better. Here, he said the same thing everyone has been thinking for years but did it with a tone and twitch of seriousness that instantly elevated it.

He absolutely nailed the line about Ziggler being a second-rate Shawn Michaels wannabe and then proceeded to sell the hell out of The Show Off's superkick.

Yes, this segment was designed to add heat to Miz vs. Ziggler but all it did was make me want to see The Showoff and HBK steal the show on a major pay-per-view event.