Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Are 'Still Looking' for Transfers

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the Reds are "still looking" for transfers before the close of the summer transfer window.

Klopp told Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo that the club are in the market for new players but that it is likely to be a quiet window for the European champions.

"We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC. It just will be a transfer window. We will see what we do, and if we haven't done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

"It's about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already. If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments."

Liverpool's only arrival has been 17-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg from Dutch side PEC Zwolle:

The teenager has been unable to feature in the Reds' pre-season friendlies against Tranmere Rovers, Bradford City, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla as he has not received international clearance, per David Lynch at the Evening Standard.

Liverpool are one of several clubs to have been linked with a move for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe:

President Gerard Lopez told La Voix du Nord (h/t Metro) that a deal for the 24-year-old is "almost done," although he did not clarify where the winger would be moving to.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has told the Reds to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid:

Liverpool have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, per AS (h/t Football Espana). The Germany international is also wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool's squad is in great shape, as they showed last season by winning the Champions League and finishing just a point behind Manchester City in a thrilling race for the title.

The club will be boosted for the new campaign by having Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain available again after a long-term injury, while 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster will be hoping to have an impact after shining in pre-season:

Liverpool have invested wisely in recent seasons, bringing in key players such as Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to build a squad capable of beating Europe's best.

However, the Premier League title has continued to elude the Reds, and Klopp may want to add one or two new faces to freshen up his squad and build on last season's Champions League triumph.