Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Rally to Beat Arsenal on Penalties in 2019 ICC

Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 in a penalty shootout in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Tuesday at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The match went straight to penalties after the clubs were all square at two at the end of 90 minutes. Needing to convert his kick to keep Arsenal alive, Robbie Burton sent his shot over the crossbar.

Gareth Bale will grab the headlines after scoring Madrid's opening goal and then missing his spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The Welsh star is engaged in what is shaping up to be a protracted separation with Madrid. He has fallen out of favor with manager Zinedine Zidane, who made it clear in no uncertain terms the club was trying to finalize a transfer.

Bale didn't feature in Madrid's 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich to open the International Champions Cup, with Zidane telling reporters he didn't want to come off the bench and play.

Perhaps mindful he might sway an interested transfer suitor or two, Bale entered Tuesday's match at the start of the second half. He didn't need much time to register an impact, scoring in the 56th minute:

In general, he was one of Madrid's best players:

Zidane might have to work toward a detente with Bale if Marco Asensio's injury is as bad as it looked.

Asensio drew Madrid level in the 59th minute with a well-struck finish from close range:

In the 65th minute, the Spanish winger was stretchered off after appearing to suffer a knee injury. He was in a visible amount of pain, with his teammates surrounding him before the medical assistants arrived.

Losing Asensio would create a clear void in Madrid's squad, even after accounting for the addition of Eden Hazard this summer. Having Bale could mitigate some of that impact, though it could require some work to get him to buy back into Zidane's vision.

Overall, Asensio's exit put a damper on the night for Madrid supporters.

The air similarly went out of the balloon for Arsenal following a bright start.

Nacho was sent off after a handball in the ninth minute that set up an Arsenal penalty. Alexandre Lacazette scored from the spot in the 10th minute to give his club a 1-0 lead.

Lacazette was the architect of the Gunners' second goal as well, with his back-heel pass sending Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through in the 24th minute. Aubameyang rounded Keylor Navas and had a straightforward finish:

But Sokratis Papastathopoulos took his second yellow card in the 40th minute to earn an early trip back to the dressing room. Without a man advantage, Arsenal lost their attacking verve, which opened the door for Real Madrid's second-half comeback.

Madrid wrap up the tournament with a matchup against their cross-city rivals. They'll meet Atletico Madrid on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Arsenal head back home for their next friendly, when they host Lyon on Sunday at Emirates Stadium in the annual Emirates Cup.