Eagles Rumors: Ronald Darby to Begin Camp on PUP amid Knee Surgery Recovery

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is reportedly going to open training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after suffering a torn ACL in November.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday but noted it's a "legit possibility" Darby is available by Week 1 of the regular season.

The 25-year-old Florida State product signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract in March after a brief foray into the free-agent market.

Darby, who was acquired from the Buffalo Bills in an August 2017 trade, has been limited to 17 regular-season appearances during his first two years with Philly because of injuries. Before last year's torn ACL, he suffered a dislocated ankle during the 2017 campaign.

He's registered 77 total tackles, 21 passes defended and four interceptions with the Eagles.

In June, Darby said he'd "be doing stuff in training camp" and hoped to play in Week 1 when Philadelphia takes on the Washington Redskins.

"Yeah, that's what I'm aiming for," he told reporters.

Being placed on the PUP list will delay the start of his camp, but it sounds like he's still got a chance to take the field once the games actually count.

With fellow corner Jalen Mills dealing with a foot injury, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox lead the group of players likely to see more time with the first-team offense during the preseason.