Redskins' Adrian Peterson Sued for Allegedly Defaulting on $5.2M Loan

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Washington running back Adrian Peterson is reportedly being sued by a Pennsylvania lender, DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, for "allegedly defaulting on a $5.2 million loan, the proceeds of which he used to pay back other debts he incurred, including millions from a 'pay-day lender,'" according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

Peterson reportedly borrowed the sum in Oct. 2016, with an agreement to repay it within four months in addition to 12 percent interest. If he didn't, another 10 percent interest rate would be added to the initial fee.

According to Kaplan, Peterson was using the loan to pay back "$3,197,250 to Thrivest Specialty Funding" and "$1,339,695 to Crown Bank."

Peterson's attorney, Chase Carlson, released a statement in response to the lawsuit:

Peterson has previously been court-ordered to pay back $2.4 million last week and $600,000 in 2018 on previous loans.

But the current litigation against Peterson has been delayed and is "embroiled in charges that the lender's counsel surreptitiously represented Peterson in another lawsuit regarding the player's insurance, creating a conflict of interest."



While that lawsuit's status remains in limbo based on that potential conflict of interest, Peterson's several debts in recent years are startling given the $100 million he's made in his career.