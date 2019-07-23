Ricochet Injury, Shawn Michaels' Dream Matches, Stone Cold's Post-Raw Beer Bash

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ricochet Reportedly Dealing with Elbow Injury

Ricochet was reportedly pulled from Monday's Raw Reunion show because he is suffering from an elbow infection, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri).

The former United States champion was reportedly supposed to be involved in the segment that saw Shawn Michaels and Triple H come to Seth Rollins' defense during a match against AJ Styles.

Rollins beat Styles by disqualification when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interfered, which led to a brief brawl with DX and Rollins fighting off The OC. Then, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash made their way to the ring as well.

Ricochet would have made more sense than Rollins in that spot since he is in the midst of a feud with Styles.

The Phenomenal One turned heel on Ricochet several weeks ago and rejoined forces with Gallows and Anderson. At Extreme Rules, Styles beat Ricochet to win the United States Championship thanks to some help from his OC stablemates.

Per Meltzer, the Raw Reunion segment was originally conceived in an effort to give Ricochet a run and have DX endorse him as the "next big thing."

Ricochet seems likely to face Styles in a rematch at SummerSlam, but that bout could be in jeopardy if the elbow infection lingers and becomes a long-term issue.

HBK Lists Dream Matches vs. Current WWE and NXT Wrestlers

Shawn Michaels seems happy in retirement after making a brief return last year to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel, but fans remain curious about what he could do in the ring against some of today's Superstars.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Heartbreak Kid listed Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish as wrestlers he would like to mix it up with.

Many of the Superstars he listed are competitors he helps train in NXT, which likely gives him a unique perspective on how well they would mesh with him in the ring.

Interestingly, HBK did not mention two of the dream opponents fans have linked to him in recent years: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

Styles is considered by many to be the best in-ring performer in the world and Michaels may be the best of all time, which could make for an incredible bout. Meanwhile, Michaels helped train Bryan, so the match would have a teacher vs. student theme.

While Michaels has given no indication that he wants to wrestle again, there will likely always be a desire among wrestling fans to see him have one more match.

Even at 54 years of age, it seems likely that Michaels could put on fantastic matches at the same caliber as the performers he mentioned.

Stone Cold Continues Beer Bash After Raw Reunion Goes Off Air

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin closed Monday's Raw Reunion with a genuine promo and a beer bash involving all the legends who appeared on the show.

After Raw went off the air, Austin and his fellow legends continued celebrating in the ring, and WWE released exclusive video on YouTube:

Austin seemed to be having a great time catching Broken Skull IPAs and downing one after another. He even ran the ropes a bit and stomped on a beer before shotgunning it.

He eventually made his way up the ramp and posed on the announce table, and he saluted the fans once more before making his exit.

Austin's beer bash was reminiscent of the Attitude Era, and it was precisely what fans were hoping for when they tuned into Raw Reunion.

While Austin's WWE appearances are few and far between now, they always feel special, and he gave the live crowd its money's worth by partying with the WWE Universe for as long as possible.

