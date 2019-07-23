Report: Cowboys' Travis Frederick Cleared for Camp After Missing 2018 Season

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is expected to be active for the start of training camp after sitting out last season following a Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Frederick announced last August he had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder:

