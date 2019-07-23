Report: Cowboys' Travis Frederick Cleared for Camp After Missing 2018 Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick runs onto the field before a preseason NFL Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is expected to be active for the start of training camp after sitting out last season following a Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Frederick announced last August he had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dallas Cowboys 2019 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys 2019 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

    Jess Haynie
    via Inside The Star

    Tank, Byron Jones Not Expected to Practice in California

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Tank, Byron Jones Not Expected to Practice in California

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Cowboys Cutting Allen Hurns

    Cowboys wanted Hurns back at lower price, but WR wanted to test the open market

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Cutting Allen Hurns

    Cowboys wanted Hurns back at lower price, but WR wanted to test the open market

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting This Year's Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting This Year's Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report