Report: Cowboys' Travis Frederick Cleared for Camp After Missing 2018 Season

Report: Cowboys' Travis Frederick Cleared for Camp After Missing 2018 SeasonJuly 23, 2019
Roger Steinman/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is expected to be active for the start of training camp after sitting out last season following a Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Frederick announced last August he had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder:
