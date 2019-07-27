RJ Barrett and the NBA Rookies with the Most to Prove This Season

1 of 6

John Locher/Associated Press

RJ Barrett wouldn't be under as much pressure had he gone to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 2 or the Atlanta Hawks at No. 4. But he went to the New York Knicks, a spotlight franchise desperate for a star.

And since he just averaged 22.6 points at Duke and is the Knicks' highest draft pick (No. 3) since Patrick Ewing went No. 1 in 1985, expectations are naturally high.

While New York added a handful of veterans this offseason to strengthen the franchise's credibility, the priority list for the front office and fanbase still starts with the first-round pick's development. Right now, hope for the future seems dependent on Barrett.

He may already have to extinguish newly raised skepticism after shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range in Las Vegas Summer League. He'll want to diminish concerns about his shooting and ball-handling for shot-creation, which are worrisome potential problems when scoring is expected to drive his NBA value.

The projected No. 1 pick entering the 2018-19 season, Barrett wound up being leapfrogged by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. He shouldn't be short on motivation entering his rookie year.