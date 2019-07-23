Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea Reportedly Agree to New 5-Year Contract

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly committed his future to Chelsea and agreed a new five-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old is one of the club's most promising youngsters and will earn more than £100,000 a week on his new deal, according to Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport.

Hudson-Odoi enjoyed a breakthrough season under manager Maurizio Sarri last time out, making 24 appearances in all competitions and scoring five times before his campaign was ended by an Achilles injury.

