Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea Reportedly Agree to New 5-Year Contract

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 23, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)
Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly committed his future to Chelsea and agreed a new five-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old is one of the club's most promising youngsters and will earn more than £100,000 a week on his new deal, according to Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport.

Hudson-Odoi enjoyed a breakthrough season under manager Maurizio Sarri last time out, making 24 appearances in all competitions and scoring five times before his campaign was ended by an Achilles injury.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Bayern Are Negotiating with Leroy Sane

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Are Negotiating with Leroy Sane

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Chelsea Targeting Premier League Loan for Tomori

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Chelsea Targeting Premier League Loan for Tomori

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History

    Neymar in PSG Squad for China Tour

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar in PSG Squad for China Tour

    EN
    via EN

    Report: Milinkovic-Savic to Man Utd Is 'Practically Done'

    $84M/£67M agreement with Lazio is close

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Milinkovic-Savic to Man Utd Is 'Practically Done'

    $84M/£67M agreement with Lazio is close

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report