Video: Kevin Owens Will Quit WWE If Shane McMahon Beats Him at SummerSlam

Kevin Owens laid down a SummerSlam challenge to Shane McMahon in a video posted to WWE's YouTube account Monday night:

KO also suggested that if he is unable to beat McMahon at SummerSlam, he will quit WWE.

The former Universal Champion's promo came ahead of McMahon's scheduled segment on SmackDown Live to address the recent issues with Owens.

Owens and Shane-O-Mac have been embroiled in a bitter feud over the past few weeks, beginning with McMahon attempting to eject Owens from the building. Instead, KO got on the mic, criticized McMahon and called for WWE's underutilized talent to be part of the show instead of Shane.

Last week, Owens launched a sneak attack on Shane and laid him out with a Stunner, which seemed to confirm that WWE was setting the stage for a SummerSlam match.

During the video, Owens called McMahon a "disgusting rotting piece of garbage," and said SmackDown has been a "one-man show" for far too long.

McMahon has been a constant presence on both Raw and SmackDown in recent months, and he has taken part in high-profile matches against the likes of Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and The Miz.

If McMahon and Owens face each other at SummerSlam, it will be a rematch of their clash at Hell in a Cell 2017 when KO beat Shane in a Hell in a Cell match thanks to a helping hand from Sami Zayn.

The roles would be reversed this time around since Owens is now a renegade babyface, while McMahon is a clear heel.

It can be argued that the quitting stipulation makes it more obvious that Owens will win at SummerSlam, but since it is so easy to work around those types of stipulations in the world of professional wrestling, it could just as easily lead to a shocking win for Shane.

