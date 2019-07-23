Report: Knicks' Julius Randle, Celtics' Jaylen Brown Added to Team USA Roster

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' Julius Randle and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown have been added to USA Basketball's training camp roster ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

This comes after Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson all pulled out of consideration.

