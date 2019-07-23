Report: Knicks' Julius Randle, Celtics' Jaylen Brown Added to Team USA Roster

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' Julius Randle and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown have been added to USA Basketball's training camp roster ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

This comes after Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson all pulled out of consideration.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

