Report: Manchester United Nearing €75M Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Transfer

Manchester United are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for €75 million (£67.2 million) plus bonuses.

The Red Devils are set to sign the 24-year-old on a five-year deal, and a move is said to be "practically done," according to La Repubblica (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness).

Manchester United have decided to bring in the Serbia international as Real Madrid are set to ramp up their efforts to land Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window, per the report.

Marca's Chris Winterburn offered his view on the deal:

Milinkovic-Savic has impressed for Lazio since joining the club from Belgium side Genk in 2015. He is a powerful presence in the team and also contributes goals from midfield.

Statman Dave highlighted his contribution last season:

The Serbia international has regularly been linked with a move away from Lazio, and Serie A champions Juventus were credited with an interest in May, per Sky Sport Italia, Alfredo Pedulla and Goal (h/t Football Italia).

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Milinkovic-Savic. New sporting director Leonardo is keen to bring the midfielder to the French champions, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Lazio President Claudio Lotito told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) he worked hard to keep hold of the midfielder last summer, but the club will not look to "clip his wings."

Manchester United will be in need of replacements if they do lose Pogba. His agent, Mino Raiola, told The Times (h/t Metro) that Pogba wants to depart and is "in the process" of leaving.



The World Cup winner is a top target for Real Madrid but will only move to the Santiago Bernabeu if the club can sell Gareth Bale, according to Guillermo Raimundo at AS.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has offered an update on the Welshman's future:

Milinkovic-Savic is not Manchester United's only midfield target. The Red Devils are prepared to bid £30 million for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, according to the Mirror's Simon Mullock.

The club are also willing to splash out £50 million on Sporting's Bruno Fernandes, per Miguel Delaney at The Independent.

Per James Walters at the Daily Express, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his team are working on "one or two" signings, and it looks likely the club will reinforce their midfield before the start of the season.