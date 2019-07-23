Clippers Rumors: LA 'Heartbroken' Thunder Demanded Gilgeous-Alexander in Trade

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers gave up five first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps to acquire six-time All-Star Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in early July, but it's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who may have been the toughest asset for the club to part with.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick on Wednesday, the Clippers were "heartbroken" to have to include Gilgeous-Alexander in the trade package for George. L.A. officials reportedly believe the 2018 11th overall pick has All-Star potential.

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an impressive rookie season that saw him average 10.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting. He came on especially strong down the stretch, averaging 12.7 points on 49.3 percent shooting after the All-Star break.

That strong performance helped the Clippers return to the postseason after missing out the year prior.

Not only did Gilgeous-Alexander show plenty of potential in his first season, but the 2018 lottery pick is under club control for a reasonable price for the foreseeable future. His rookie deal tops out at $5.5 million through 2022.

There's plenty to like about Gilgeous-Alexander—but there's no guarantee the Clippers would have landed Leonard without George. When Los Angeles president Lawrence Frank received a commitment from Leonard with the acquisition of George, the club had very little choice but to get a deal done by whatever means necessary.

The Clippers have never advanced past the second round, let alone won a championship, in their 49-year history. Landing the reigning Finals MVP and a 2018-19 NBA MVP finalist instantly makes L.A. a championship contender.

Including Gilgeous-Alexander in the trade may not have been easy, but if George and Leonard deliver a Larry O'Brien Trophy, there won't be any regrets in L.A.