Tour de France 2019: Caleb Ewan Wins Stage 16, Julian Alaphilippe Retains Lead

Tour de France 2019: Caleb Ewan Wins Stage 16, Julian Alaphilippe Retains LeadJuly 23, 2019
Australia's Caleb Ewan picked up his second stage win of the 2019 Tour de France on Tuesday, pipping Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen to the line in a bunched sprint finish:
Take a look at @CalebEwan’s win in slow-motion 👀 Regardez la victoire de Caleb Ewan en slow-motion 👀 #TDF2019 https://t.co/pNSAVxNKRn
A dramatic and hot Stage 16 saw defending champion Geraint Thomas and Jakob Fuglsang both suffer crashes on the 177-kilometre course that started and finished in the city of Nimes.
The stage was one for the sprinters and did not affect the general classification standings. The top six all finished safely in the group, meaning Julian Alaphilippe retains the yellow jersey.
Stephane Rossetto and Alexis Gougeard hit the front at the start of the race and were joined by Lars Bak, Paul Ourselin and Lukasz Wisniowski.
Yet there was drama further back in the peloton as Thomas came off his bike. The British rider avoided serious injury but was forced to wait for a replacement before continuing:
💥 Crash for @GeraintThomas86! But it doesn't appear too serious for the defending champ, who is soon back on his way. 💪 💥 Plus de peur que de mal pour Geraint Thomas. Après une chute, le tenant du titre repart sans trop de difficultés. 💪 #TDF2019 https://t.co/EjCivc9aBC
Thomas' team offered an update after the crash:
.@GeraintThomas86 suffers a small crash on a corner, but is paced back to the peloton by his teammates after being given a quick check by the Team Doctor at the team car. https://t.co/mwXJJconNY
Bak took 20 points from the intermediate sprint ahead of Rossetto and Ourselin. Peter Sagan in the green jersey had to settle for eighth and eight points:
🇩🇰 @LarsBak16 wins the Intermediate Sprint in Vallérargues. 🇩🇰 Lars Bak remporte le Sprint Intermédiaire à Vallérargues. #TDF2019 https://t.co/niW8DlKd2R
Meanwhile, at the front, the group of five continued to lead the way, although the peloton ensured it kept a close eye on the breakaway.
The second crash of the day involved Jakob Fuglsang, who started the day ninth in the general classification.
The Dane was forced out of the stage with 27 kilometres remaining, and there are fears his Tour de France may be over:
Bad news for @jakob_fuglsang as it looks like he has had to abandon @LeTour after a fall during today's stage 😔 #TDF2019 https://t.co/vQWRjSC02k
The peloton reeled in the leading pack of five as they approached the end of the stage back in Nimes.
An exciting finish ensued, with Ewan showing great acceleration to burst up the left and past his rivals to beat Viviani to the line.
