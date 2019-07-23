WWE Rumors: Medical Concerns Force Creative Changes for Raw Reunion

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The WWE creative team reportedly had to make several changes to segments involving legends during Monday's Raw Reunion show.

According to F4WOnline.com (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), several legends were flagged by WWE medical, which precluded them from having physical involvement in the show.

That reportedly resulted in "a ton of headaches" when it came to booking the event.

Most of the physicality involving legends came as a result of the 24/7 Championship. During Raw Reunion, the 24/7 title was held by Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze and "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

The act of Brisco pinning Patterson wasn't shown on camera, and when DiBiase dropped the title to Drake Maverick, the title change took place inside a limo, which suggests no physicality actually occurred.

At one point during the show, Hulk Hogan seemed to tease mixing it up with some Raw Superstars during a conversation with Jimmy Hart, but he ended up only cutting a promo.

The 65-year-old Hogan has a history of back issues and underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2010, which likely contributed to the manner in which he was utilized on Raw Reunion.

Conversely, Mick Foley got to mix it up with Bray Wyatt, who appeared and put Foley down with the mandible claw in one of the best segments of the night.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the show was when Stone Cold Steve Austin stormed to the ring, threw back a few beers and cut a heartfelt promo to close the show. The rest of the legends joined Austin in the ring and had a beer bash that was reminiscent of Stone Cold's heyday during the Attitude Era.

While Raw Reunion was far from perfect, and it can be argued that all of the legends weren't used in an ideal capacity, it still made for a fun night that allowed many of those watching to relive their childhood and enjoy the nostalgia.

