Eagles QB Carson Wentz Drops 93 Spots in NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2019'

An MVP-caliber performance in 2017 put Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz among the top players in the NFL. But after a second consecutive injury-shortened season, he barely cracked NFL Network's list of "Top 100 Players of 2019."

Wentz fell all the way down to No. 96 on this year's list, a 93-spot tumble from third overall a year ago:

