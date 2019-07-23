Pep Guardiola Dismisses Accusations of Manchester City Disrespect in China

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Accusations that Manchester City showed "disrespect" and "discrimination" to fans and media in China on their pre-season tour are "far away from the reality," according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Per Jonathan Dixon of Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Guardiola and his side showed the locals "utter disrespect" during the recent 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy, where City beat West Ham United in Nanjing before losing on penalties to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final in Shanghai.

Guardiola is adamant he and his squad did no such thing, per BBC Sport:

"I should say I don't agree and also that it's false. I can't understand what people are saying—maybe one journalist is a bit upset, I don't know why. But it's far away from the reality.

"We had an incredible time in Shanghai. We were committed to the co-operation you have to do here in China. The people from the hotel, all the people asking us to do things, we were ready to do that.

"For us it's a new experience every season, it will help on the pitch, and off the pitch we are showing what an amazing club we are and how we are trying to be better every season. I'm so proud of what we've done—all the marketing departments, all the people who've organised this tour."

City are now in Hong Kong, where they will face local side Kitchee on Wednesday before their final pre-season fixture against Yokohama F. Marinos at the J1 League side's Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

They then kick off their 2019-20 campaign with the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium against Liverpool on August 4.

The Sky Blues beat Liverpool to the Premier League title by just a single point last term in a record-breaking campaign that saw both sides pass 90 points:

In the new season, Guardiola's men will be bidding to become only the second team in Premier League history to win three titles in a row—Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United did it twice from 1999 and 2007.

City travel to West Ham for their opening match of the 2019-20 Premier League season on August 10.

The Manchester outfit have won on each of their four visits to the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 17-1.

Another comfortable victory would provide City with the ideal start to the new campaign as they aim to win the Premier League title again.