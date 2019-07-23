Old Stars Remind Fans of Better Times and More WWE Raw Reunion FalloutJuly 23, 2019
Old Stars Remind Fans of Better Times and More WWE Raw Reunion Fallout
Imagine having the deepest, most talented roster in WWE history and still choosing to focus on the stars of yesteryear instead. That is exactly what went down on Monday's Raw Reunion, a three-hour ode to bygone eras that doubled as a commercial for the WWE Network.
The show spent more time showcasing the men and women of bygone eras than utilizing them to put over today's stars and thus reminding fans of why professional wrestling used to be a breeding ground for fun, engaging, compelling and entertaining characters and storylines, rather than the creative black hole the WWE product has fallen into in recent years.
It also stole airtime from the Superstars gearing up for SummerSlam on August 11, halting all momentum the brand built for itself last week.
With the event now in the rearview mirror, thankfully, find out what went wrong (and what the company did right) with this recap of the July 22 show.
Superstars of the Past Cast Enormous Shadow on Future of WWE
What better way to put over Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans than using genuine household names from yesteryear to talk them up for the masses and give them the ol' rub.
Except, that didn't happen.
Despite having iconic performers from the past at their disposal, WWE Creative failed to utilize their star power to prop up those who are currently carrying the ball for Vince McMahon's sports entertainment empire.
Sure, former universal champion Rollins got to share the ring with D-Generation X, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, but rather than feeling like a genuine star, he looked like a 10-year-old boy in awe of the legends around him.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin cut a phenomenal promo about the WWE family and sent the show off the air with an in-ring toast, but every current main roster Superstar in the building was conspicuous by their absence.
The Texas Rattlesnake shared beer with everyone from Ric Flair to The Boogeyman but not a single competitor from the current era of Raw was present; a not-so-subtle reminder that the highest-ranking officials in the company do not believe in its modern roster the way it celebrates the Superstars of the past.
Until today's men and women are allowed to emerge from the expansive shadow of the Attitude and Golden Eras of WWE—a shadow created by the company's own unwillingness to take the training wheels off its talent—they will struggle to create memories and moments that attract large viewing audiences.
After all, who wants to tune in to a weekly show to watch Rollins, Strowman and Lynch do their thing when their own company opted instead to trot out a cast of characters one step closer to AARP membership than championship glory in a main event slot?
SummerSlam Hype Takes Hit on Star-Studded Reunion Show
A week ago, WWE Creative steadily began programming rivalries that would carry through to SummerSlam, giving the audience a hint of what they could expect at the August 11 pay-per-view.
The return of legends for the reunions special, the unnecessary overexposure of the enormously fun 24/7 Championship and reliance on Stone Cold, The Hulkster, DX and Flair to pop a television rating halted all momentum built on that broadcast.
SummerSlam is the second-biggest extravaganza of the year, and WWE Creative needed to focus on hyping the card for the event in Toronto.
Instead, Rollins cut a promo on his match with Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Natalya engaged in an intense pull-apart brawl and the rest of the roster competed in meaningless matches that did nothing to solidify the card or create any sense of excitement for it.
But, hey, at least Hulk Hogan did his shtick and Kelly Kelly made history by becoming the first woman to win the 24/7 Championship, something that could have been saved for the underutilized Dana Brooke or even Mrs. Drake Maverick herself, Renee Michelle.
Becky Lynch vs. Natalya Quietly Becoming Most Intense SummerSlam Rivalry
There was one bright spot on the Raw Reunion broadcast and that was the "Moment of Bliss" talk show featuring the latest chapter in the explosive rivalry between good friends and better enemies, Becky Lynch and Natalya.
The Queen of Harts brought up their past in Japan and took exception to the lack of respect paid to her by The Man. Lynch responded, reminding Nattie it was she who offered to train with Ronda Rousey ahead of the WrestleMania 35 main event, but that's OK because The Man still walked out with the Raw Women's Championship.
A brawl ensued, officials arrived to separate the two, and the segment ended.
It did not overstay its welcome, it established the past relationship and the reason it has become strained, and it gave the characters something to build on going forward. Sometimes, simplicity is the best route to take and this was a shining example of why.
With all of that said, WWE Creative has one job before the August 11 event: convince fans Natalya has a chance in hell of defeating Lynch because she still feels like a long shot. Given her expansive in-ring arsenal and undeniable skill, it shouldn't be hard.
Given her weakness is mic work, promos are not the way to go about it.