Old Stars Remind Fans of Better Times and More WWE Raw Reunion Fallout

What better way to put over Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans than using genuine household names from yesteryear to talk them up for the masses and give them the ol' rub.

Except, that didn't happen.

Despite having iconic performers from the past at their disposal, WWE Creative failed to utilize their star power to prop up those who are currently carrying the ball for Vince McMahon's sports entertainment empire.

Sure, former universal champion Rollins got to share the ring with D-Generation X, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, but rather than feeling like a genuine star, he looked like a 10-year-old boy in awe of the legends around him.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin cut a phenomenal promo about the WWE family and sent the show off the air with an in-ring toast, but every current main roster Superstar in the building was conspicuous by their absence.

The Texas Rattlesnake shared beer with everyone from Ric Flair to The Boogeyman but not a single competitor from the current era of Raw was present; a not-so-subtle reminder that the highest-ranking officials in the company do not believe in its modern roster the way it celebrates the Superstars of the past.

Until today's men and women are allowed to emerge from the expansive shadow of the Attitude and Golden Eras of WWE—a shadow created by the company's own unwillingness to take the training wheels off its talent—they will struggle to create memories and moments that attract large viewing audiences.

After all, who wants to tune in to a weekly show to watch Rollins, Strowman and Lynch do their thing when their own company opted instead to trot out a cast of characters one step closer to AARP membership than championship glory in a main event slot?