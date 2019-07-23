Exclusive: Becky Lynch Talks Seth Rollins, SummerSlam, Her WWE Future and More

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch discussed teaming with Seth Rollins, her upcoming SummerSlam match against Natalya and more in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report on Monday.

The Man is coming off a unique storyline that saw her join forces with her real-life boyfriend, Rollins, to take on the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. In the main event of Extreme Rules, Lynch and Rollins beat Corbin and Evans in a winners-take-all match for the Raw women's and universal titles.

While it is different to see real-life relationships featured in a top spot on the card, the majority of fans on social media seemed to dislike the decision.

For Becky's part, she enjoyed the storyline and used some of her trademark humor to address the naysayers:

"It was pretty cool. It was something different, a type of match that I've never been involved in before, nor has he. The great thing about it was how much the internet loved it and how much chemistry they said that we had. It felt good that everybody else enjoyed it as much as we did. I will always take the opportunity to slap the head off Lacey and beat up Baron Corbin. And get beat up by Baron Corbin, but that's neither here nor there."

Lynch and Rollins won the match when The Beast Slayer, fired up after seeing Corbin hit Lynch with End of Days, got the pin for the victory. While The Man walked out with her title in tow, Rollins lost the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules when Brock Lesnar successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract.

With Lynch and Rollins now focused on different goals, they are handling their own business heading into SummerSlam. For Becky, that business is a title defense against Natalya.

Nattie beat Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match to become No. 1 contender, and she wasted no time in calling Lynch out.

Lynch acknowledged that while she and Natalya have a great deal of history, she won't hesitate to do whatever it takes to beat The Queen of Harts at SummerSlam in Nattie's home country of Canada:

"Myself and Natalya go way back. I have known her 14 years, and I met her in Canada funnily enough maybe around this time 14 years ago, and we toured Japan together. And then when I came into WWE she was a good friend to me, and then a while later she used me as a stepping stone to try to get herself further along. ... Also, she was one of the people training Ronda Rousey, so she was training Ronda to beat me. So, even though we have buried the hatchet somewhat and I respect Nattie—I think she's one of the best that there is and one of the best women that we've ever seen in this company—I will beat the bejesus out of her in her home country and walk out still the Raw women's champion."

Since beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history at WrestleMania 35 in April, Lynch has been primarily focused on Evans. The rivalry with Nattie may not be a long-term feud considering the fact that Natalya hasn't received much run as a top star in the women's division as of late.

Assuming Lynch is able to retain against Nattie at SummerSlam and then moves into a new program, there is a world of possibilities for her next opponent.

The Man discussed a few of the women she would like to face, including one of her bosses:

"I think Stephanie McMahon tweeted about me, and I said we should fight some time. I wouldn't mind stepping in the ring with her sometime. If Ronda Rousey ever wants to come back, I'll show her the exit door again. Beth Phoenix, I'd like her to put her boots back on. There's lots of women that I would like to face. I would like to face Bayley again. If Mickie James comes back, I would like to face her again. Nikki Cross. There's so many more."

While Stephanie competed in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34 last year, it has been nearly five years since her last singles match, which came against Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014.

It would likely take a special opponent and storyline for McMahon to put the wrestling boots back on, and there is no better option than Lynch.

Lynch and Stephanie have some history, as Becky attacked McMahon and even temporarily put her in the Disarm-Her during the build toward WrestleMania. Drawing from that and creating an anti-authority storyline could go a long way toward giving Lynch the type of edge fans love to see out of her.

A singles match against a returning Rousey would be big box office as well since they have yet to go one-on-one, although it is unclear if Rousey plans to return from her hiatus.

Lynch is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars WWE has, and regardless of who she faces in the future, it figures to be featured as a top storyline on WWE programming.

