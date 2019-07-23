Report: Federico Chiesa Asked New Fiorentina Owners for Transfer, Wants Juventus

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Federico Chiesa reportedly met with Fiorentina's new owners to express his desire to leave the club in the hopes he can secure a transfer to Italian rivals Juventus.

Rocco Commisso completed his takeover of Fiorentina in June, and Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Chiesa recently met with the Italian-American billionaire's right-hand man, Joe Barone.

Barone is understood to have told Chiesa, 21, that Commisso wants to fulfil his promise to the fans in keeping the winger for at least one more season, despite rumours he already has a five-year agreement with Juve.

Chiesa was a key player for hosts Italy at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this summer, scoring one of the best goals of the tournament when they defeated eventual champions Spain in the group stage, via Soccer AM:

Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported that a €5 million-per-year contract is in place with Juventus.

Fiorentina's star has established himself as one of the most promising prospects in Serie A, having already earned 13 senior caps for Italy since his debut in 2018.

The Azzurrini were shock first-round departures from the group stage of the Under-21 Euros, finishing second to Spain in Group A.

Chiesa stood out with three goals from three matches during that short-lived run, contributing another terrific strike in the dying minutes of their 3-1 win against Belgium:

Manager Vincenzo Montella recently hinted at his dissatisfaction with the current situation. He told reporters Chiesa and Nikola Milenkovic were "going to have to play" in Thursday's pre-season friendly against Benfica because they're "contractually obligated" to feature for at least 30 minutes.

Rumours of an agreement with Juve suggests they're happy enough to negotiate for Chiesa, who would join an attacking corps in Turin including Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa, Moise Kean, Paulo Dybala and Bernardeschi.

That's without including Mario Mandzukic, 33, or Juan Cuadrado, 31, who could soon be considered surplus to requirements as their playing time is likely to diminish.

Juventus already spent €75 million to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer, meaning funds may be running low if they're to also secure Chiesa's exit from Fiorentina.