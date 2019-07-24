Liverpool vs. Sporting CP: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions and Preview

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool face Sporting CP in the final game of their pre-season tour of the United States on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The tour has not been hugely successful for the European champions, after losing 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in Indiana and 2-1 to Sevilla in Boston.

Against the Spanish side, the Reds also lost 18-year-old Yasser Larouci to injury after a horror tackle from Joris Gnagnon:

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his side to finish the tour on a high against Sporting, who are winless in their three pre-season matches.

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: TNT USA, LFC TV (UK)

Live Stream: B/R Live (USA), Watch TNT (USA), LFC TV (UK)

Klopp has been without four of his key players in pre-season. Alisson, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are yet to join up with the squad after playing in the Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool will still be without the quartet for Wednesday's clash against Sporting, but Salah, Firmino and Alisson will join Liverpool's summer camp in Evian, France, later this month.

In the absence of their first-choice attacking trio, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster have all been in action for the Anfield club.

They could all be in contention for Liverpool's busy opening to the season when they play Manchester City in the Community Shield, Norwich City in the Premier League and Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup between August 4-14.

Wednesday will be a big opportunity for the likes of Brewster and Woodburn to stake their claims for more regular action in the upcoming campaign.

The Reds are arguably overreliant on Salah, Firmino and Mane:

They have yet to bring in any cover for the trio in the summer transfer window, so Klopp will likely be looking to players he already has in the squad to provide the depth that will be needed if Liverpool are to win the Premier League in 2019-20.

Like Liverpool, Sporting do not have long to wait until their season gets under way, as they face Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup on August 4 after winning the Taca de Portugal last season.

It will be a stern test for the Portuguese side against Liverpool, and manager Marcel Keizer will be eager to secure a win that could give his side a confidence boost ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Both managers will ring the changes throughout the match as they continue to assess their squads.

With the start of the season looming, though, good performances will be expected from all involved, and it should be an entertaining clash in the iconic Yankee Stadium.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Sporting CP