Nicolas Pepe's Summer Transfer 'Almost Done,' Says Lille President Gerard Lopez

Lille president Gerard Lopez has said the transfer of star winger Nicolas Pepe "is almost done" amid reports Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested in the player.

Ivory Coast international Pepe enjoyed a breakout campaign at Stade Pierre-Mauroy last season and has been linked with numerous European giants. Lopez spoke to La Voix du Nord (h/t Get French Football News) and said:

“Our work is done. In terms of departures and arrivals: If a player leaves, we will go and get what we need. For Nico, it is almost done, and he could have left last summer. It is true that there are big offers and big clubs in for him, so I think [he will leave]. Aside from that, you never know in football.”

The Mirror's Jake Polden recently wrote Liverpool, United and Arsenal were interested in the player, although his £70 million valuation has prevented a deal thus far.

Pepe, 24, began his summer holidays late after completing his duties at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, so it's to be expected that his transfer situation heats up from this point.

French football writer Jeremy Smith questioned Lopez's comments:

Liverpool are able to offer UEFA Champions League football in the upcoming season, whereas United failed to qualify for the competition and will return to the UEFA Europa League.

That's sure to have a significant impact on the calibre of player who will be tempted to join the Red Devils, while Liverpool's lure was also enhanced by their Champions League triumph in June.

In total, Pepe scored 23 goals and recorded 12 assists last season, almost doubling his previous best goal tally (14) and showcasing how his talent has developed in a short space of time, via BT Sport:

Pepe has played almost exclusively off the right flank since he joined Lille from Angers in 2017. WhoScored.com recently illustrated how he's refined his scoring touch:

His return of 23 goals in Ligue 1 last season was second only to Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe in France's top flight (33).

Pepe's future looks set to be resolved in the days to come, with a little more than a fortnight remaining until England's summer transfer window closes on August 8.