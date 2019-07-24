Tottenham vs. Manchester United: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will get their second taste of action at the 2019 International Champions Cup when the two teams meet at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai, China, on Thursday.

Each Premier League outfit got the better of Italian opposition in their respective ICC openers. Tottenham edged Inter Milan 3-2 thanks to a terrific last-minute Harry Kane winner, while Mason Greenwood scored to give United a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men triumphed 1-0 over Spurs when these sides faced off at Wembley Stadium in January, and Marcus Rashford will be back on hand as he looks to net another winner.

The two teams travel to China this week to continue the Asian legs of their pre-season tours, and the two Premier League giants may put some of the friendly aspects of this fixture to one side.

Date: Thursday, July 25

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/7:30 a.m. BST

Venue: Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), MUTV

TV Info: MUTV

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur: 31-20

Draw: 12-5

Manchester United: 13-8

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

United aren't accustomed to taking on the underdog role when facing Spurs, but such is the case ahead of Thursday's friendly following the outcome of last season's Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side ended the campaign in fourth to account for the last UEFA Champions League qualifying spot, while sixth-place United had to settle for a return to the UEFA Europa League.

That was despite the midseason boost in form inspired by Solskjaer's appointment in December, which was followed not long after by Rashford's memorable 1-0 winner over Spurs at Wembley:

Rashford recently found the net in pre-season during a 4-0 friendly hammering of Leeds United. Hopes of adding to his tally against Spurs have been aided by the news goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to London to recover from tonsillitis, meaning Paulo Gazzaniga should retain his place as No. 1.

Greenwood has enjoyed a more fruitful experience touring as part of the first team and is the only United player who has managed to score in both of their pre-season fixtures so far. He opened the scoring against Leeds to help book the first of United's two wins.

The 17-year-old was already attracting plaudits as a potential member of United's senior team this term, which looks all the more certain following his brilliant winner against Inter on Saturday:

Solskjaer has been impressed by the composure Greenwood has displayed during his first steps as a United star, via journalist Samuel Luckhurst:

Kane has travelled to Shanghai this week looking to add to the two goals he's already put past United during his career, the most recent of which came in a 3-0 win over the Red Devils last August.

Though it's still only pre-season, he demonstrated his match-winning potential with a strike from halfway to beat Wojciech Szczesny, via ESPN Stats & Info:

He and Greenwood will be hard-pressed to better their most recent strikes when the Premier League duo go up against one another at Hongkou Stadium.

United and Tottenham each have three pre-season fixtures remaining before their 2019-20 Premier League campaigns get under way on August 9.