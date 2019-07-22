Watch DX, the Kliq, Seth Rollins Confront AJ Styles, The OC on WWE Raw Reunion

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The numbers game caught up to the Original Club during Monday night's Raw reunion.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows accompanied AJ Styles to the ring for his match with Seth Rollins. In order to even the odds, Triple H and Shawn Michaels arrived to aid Rollins. They were then joined by fellow D-Generation X members X-Pac and Road Dogg Jesse James as well as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

The O.C. determined discretion was the better part of valor:

Triple H celebrated the moment backstage:

This has basically become a staple of these nostalgia editions of Raw. Coincidentally enough, Anderson and Gallows were on the other side at Raw 25 in January 2018 as they came together with the Attitude Era stars following a match against The Revival:

If history is any indication, Rollins may want to watch his back when the time comes for WWE to once again roll out the legends on Raw.