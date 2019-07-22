Watch DX, the Kliq, Seth Rollins Confront AJ Styles, The OC on WWE Raw Reunion

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

Shawn Michaels (R) and Triple H, of D-Generation X, celebrate their win during a tag team match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The numbers game caught up to the Original Club during Monday night's Raw reunion.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows accompanied AJ Styles to the ring for his match with Seth Rollins. In order to even the odds, Triple H and Shawn Michaels arrived to aid Rollins. They were then joined by fellow D-Generation X members X-Pac and Road Dogg Jesse James as well as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

The O.C. determined discretion was the better part of valor:

Triple H celebrated the moment backstage:

This has basically become a staple of these nostalgia editions of Raw. Coincidentally enough, Anderson and Gallows were on the other side at Raw 25 in January 2018 as they came together with the Attitude Era stars following a match against The Revival:

If history is any indication, Rollins may want to watch his back when the time comes for WWE to once again roll out the legends on Raw.

Related

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Moxley Departure, Says WWE Will 'Knock' AEW 'Dead'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Moxley Departure, Says WWE Will 'Knock' AEW 'Dead'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bischoff Blasts 'Dirt Sheet Scumbags' Over Rumored SD Role

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Bischoff Blasts 'Dirt Sheet Scumbags' Over Rumored SD Role

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cena Posts Cryptic Comments Ahead of Tonight’s Raw Reunion Special

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Cena Posts Cryptic Comments Ahead of Tonight’s Raw Reunion Special

    Paul Davis
    via Wrestling News