Video: John Cena Revives Doctor of Thuganomics to Diss Usos on WWE Raw Reunion

Video: John Cena Revives Doctor of Thuganomics to Diss Usos on WWE Raw ReunionJuly 23, 2019
John Cena returned to WWE to kick off Monday's Raw Reunion show.
The 16-time world champion made a brief cameo at WrestleMania 35 in April, bringing back his "Dr. of Thuganomics" gimmick for a segment with Elias. Cena kept his throwback jersey in the closet this time around, instead hyping up what was to come on Raw:
WWE
It's safe to say that John Cena is EXTRA pumped up for tonight's Raw Reunion!
He did provide a brief glimpse of his alter ego during an exchange with The Usos when he referenced their brushes with the law:
WrestlingINC.com
"Respect for calling me out, ain't no way I'm getting bested. Y'all look just like your mugshots, how was it getting arrested?" - John Cena
Hall of Famer Rikishi, father of the Uso twins, arrived shortly thereafter. All four stars teased performing the dance Rikishi made popular as a member of Too Cool.
The Revival and D-Von Dudley spoiled the occasion, however, as the Raw tag team champions prepared for their scheduled match with The Usos.
Still, Cena's appearance helped set the stage for what will be a nostalgic night of WWE action.
